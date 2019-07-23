|
|
Bob Walter passed away on July 20, 2019 at Vista Medical Center. He was born 8/7/1951 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife Leslie Walter (Bergstrom) and his daughter Vicki, his 3 grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica and Tyler Golden and his 4 great grandchildren Lily, Ava, Uriah and Conner. Also survived by his sisters Donna (Mike) Burns, Carol Pratt and brother Frank Walter. He will also be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will be on Wednesday 7/24 at Jesters in Waukegan from 5 to 9.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019