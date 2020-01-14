|
Robert W. Wulf, age 82, of Plainfield and formerly longtime of Bolingbrook, IL passed away January 13, 2020. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 16, 3:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Jan. 17, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020