Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
Robert W. Wulf, age 82, of Plainfield and formerly longtime of Bolingbrook, IL passed away January 13, 2020. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 16, 3:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Jan. 17, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
