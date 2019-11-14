|
Robert W. Zolomij, 77, died October 30, 2019, after a short illness. A long-time Evanston resident, Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA to William and Anna Zolomij on October 13, 1942. He was a partner in the landscape architecture design firm, Land Design Collaborative, with James Gamble where he specialized in park and playground recreation and design, and land planning. Bob received a BS degree in landscape architecture from The Pennsylvania State University in 1965, and a Master of Landscape Architecture from the University of Illinois in 1970. Well-respected by his students, he began teaching in the UI department in 1968, leaving as an Associate Professor in 1978. Bob began his career with the Bucks County, PA Planning Commission and worked with several private firms in the Chicago area including Barton-Aschman Associates, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. He was a Fellow in the American Society of Landscape Architects and was a prior president of the Illinois Chapter. He is survived by children, Nancy Kazlaw (Steve) and Christopher Zolomij (Angelique), and brother, Stephen Zolomij (Donna), first wife Joanne Zolomij, and three granddaughters. Bob was predeceased by his parents and wife, Nancy. Internment will be in Philadelphia.
