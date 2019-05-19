Robert Wallace Patterson, age 83, of Lake Forest, IL and formerly of Northbrook, IL. Passed away May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucille "Lu" Jean Patterson nee DiCarlo and the late Bonnie Grace Patterson nee Payne. Loving father of Amy (Rocky) Cardin, Julia (Jay) Charlesworth, and the late Emily (Kirk) Brenner. Proud grandfather of Caitlin (Jason) Rudy and Hannah (fiancé Paul DiStefano) Cardin; Payne and Ainsley Charlesworth; Noah, Zane, and Kyle Brenner. Dear stepfather of Fred R. Eiseman, IV. Dear step grandfather of Zachary and Hannah Eiseman. Robert was a graduate of the University of Illinois, and a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He received his J.D. degree from Northwestern University in 1960. He retired as a senior partner at Hopkins & Sutter, where he practiced law for nearly 35 years. Memorial Service Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at The Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Chapter, 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. A special thank you to the staff at Northbrook Inn for all of their care and support. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary