Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
North Suburban Synagogue Beth El
1175 Sheridan Road
Highland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Weber

Add a Memory
Robert Weber Obituary
Robert "Bob" Weber, age 91. Beloved husband of Millie for 6 days short of their 69th wedding anniversary. Loving father of Merrill (Robin "Rivka" Uchitelle), Sandy (Andrea) and the late Allen (Jun). Dearest grandpa of Stephanie, Rebecca, Sarah and Perry. Dear brother of Sheldon (Elena) and the late Harry. Fond uncle of nieces, nephews, and friend of many. U.S. Army veteran of 2 tours of duty. Played saxophone and clarinet in community bands. Lawyer and CPA in Highland Park. Officer in several civic, religious and community organizations. Service Friday 1PM at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Waldheim. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now