Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Suess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wesley Suess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wesley Suess Obituary
Robert W. Suess, age 73, died January 2, 2020. Robert retired as a Sargent after 40 years as a Chicago Police Officer. He was the beloved husband of Regina M., fond father of Robert Wesley (Amy), proud grandfather of Kyle Robert and Ryan William, brother to Kathryne and was a dear son of the late Robert and Regina K. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -