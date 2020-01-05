|
Robert W. Suess, age 73, died January 2, 2020. Robert retired as a Sargent after 40 years as a Chicago Police Officer. He was the beloved husband of Regina M., fond father of Robert Wesley (Amy), proud grandfather of Kyle Robert and Ryan William, brother to Kathryne and was a dear son of the late Robert and Regina K. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020