Robert William Anderson
85, of Manteno. Devoted husband of Ruth nee Piper of Manteno; loving father of Kurt (Heidi) Anderson of Barrington Hills, Karen (Daniel) Pender of Frankfort; dear brother of Harold (Edith) Anderson Peoria; proud grandfather of Megan (Alex) Watson, Kelly (David) DeLeeuw, Elizabeth Pender, Hailey Anderson, Hollis Anderson, and Mette Anderson; and proud great-grandfather of Lucy Watson and Chloe Watson. All services will be private.Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran School or Uplifted Care. Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Info. 815.932.1214. Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
