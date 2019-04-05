Robert William Hotte was born on March 11, 1932 in Buffalo, New York and joined his beloved Susanne in their next life together on March 31, 2019. A proud Marine, a devoted husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a man of faith, and later in life, a devoted fan of both the North Carolina Tarheels and the Duke Blue Devils, Bob had unstoppable spirit and curiosity for life. A graduate of Northwestern University for both his undergraduate and law degrees, Bob practiced law for close to 40 years in Chicago and Elmhurst, IL. Married to Gloria Selke in 1953, Bob became the proud father of Linda Marie and Kenton Rudolph. His second marriage to Susanne in 1980 marked the beginning of a joyous 30 years until her death in 2009. From their warm home in Elmhurst, IL to their retirement paradise in Fearrington Village, North Carolina, Bob and Susanne were inseparable partners in travel, entertaining, family, faith, friendships, and music. Bob played in the handbell choir at UCC Chapel Hill until well into his 80s, a sight that delighted his entire family. After retirement, Bob and Susanne spent their summer months at the lake in Spooner, WI, a place that was forever Bob's "best place on earth". As Bob took the last two years of his journey back in the Chicago area, he never lost his optimism, proclaiming to everyone who asked that he was "fine and dandy!".Bob is survived by his children Linda (Jon) Hajdu and Kent Hotte; his stepchildren Jenny (Dean) Fischer, Jill Foucré (Bob Bye), and Michelle (Mark) Coleman; six grandchildren, Leah, Chris, Clayton, Alex, Scott, Craig, and Claire; three great grandchildren, Leonora, Elle, and Miller; numerous nieces, nephews and their families and his beloved dog and faithful companion, Happy. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Antoinette, sister Lois Ryan and brother Roger Hotte. Services will be held at First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, 535 Forest Avenue Glen Ellyn, IL on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Semper Fi. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary