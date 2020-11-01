Bob Rosebraugh, longtime of Wheaton, IL, beloved husband of Martha, loving father of Bob (Melinda) Rosebraugh, Linda (George) Rosebraugh Neill, proud grandfather of four and great-grandfather of six. Born in Conway, Iowa May 26, 1922 he served in the US Navy and retired from United Air Lines as a captain on Boeing DC-10. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to gather in groups. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
. Guest book and complete obituary at www.hultgrenfh.com
or 630-668-0027.