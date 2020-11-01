1/
Robert William Rosebraugh
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Rosebraugh, longtime of Wheaton, IL, beloved husband of Martha, loving father of Bob (Melinda) Rosebraugh, Linda (George) Rosebraugh Neill, proud grandfather of four and great-grandfather of six. Born in Conway, Iowa May 26, 1922 he served in the US Navy and retired from United Air Lines as a captain on Boeing DC-10. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to gather in groups. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Guest book and complete obituary at www.hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
October 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all the Rosebraugh Family. Bob was a dear friend for over sixty years and we have fond memories of many trips with he and Martha. Love, Herb and Joan
Joan Stade
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved