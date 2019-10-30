|
Robert William Zylka, age 76, of Orland Park, U.S. Navy Vet, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Loving husband of over 40 years to the late Leona Zylka; Beloved father to Scott (Elizabeth) Zylka; Cherished grandfather to Nicholas; Dear brother to Richard (Bernadette) and Mary (John) Ziarko; Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral Service to begin at 9 AM on Friday, 11/1, at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W 143rd St, Orland Park, proceeding to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave, Orland Park, for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre to follow. Visitation will be from 4-9 PM on Thursday, 10/31, at the Funeral Home. For more information, please call 708-460-7500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019