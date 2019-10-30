Home

Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
14327 Highland Ave
Orland Park, IL
Robert William Zylka Obituary
Robert William Zylka, age 76, of Orland Park, U.S. Navy Vet, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Loving husband of over 40 years to the late Leona Zylka; Beloved father to Scott (Elizabeth) Zylka; Cherished grandfather to Nicholas; Dear brother to Richard (Bernadette) and Mary (John) Ziarko; Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral Service to begin at 9 AM on Friday, 11/1, at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W 143rd St, Orland Park, proceeding to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave, Orland Park, for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre to follow. Visitation will be from 4-9 PM on Thursday, 10/31, at the Funeral Home. For more information, please call 708-460-7500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
