|
|
Robert Yoshio Kato, 67, passed away on November 28, 2019. Preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 31 years, Erin (nee Glynn), his mother Betty Aiko Kato, his brother Gerald Kato and his sister Leslie Ann Imlach. Bob is survived by his son Michael Kato, Michael's wife Rosary, his loving and lovely significant other, Nancy Lloyd, and her daughter Lindsey. Bob was born and raised in Chicago and was a lifelong fan of the local sports teams, especially the Bears and the Cubs. He was very proud of his long lasting friendships with his childhood buddies, the Saints, whom he met when he was just 12 years old. Bob loved to travel and liked to say he set foot on every continent except for Antarctica (but who would want to go there). He loved being active in Michael's life and was especially proud of the fun they had during Mike's time with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. They went on numerous camping trips with Troop 822, including high adventure treks to the Boundary Waters and Philmont. He worked for over 35 years in the Information Technology field with careers at BMO Harris, Computershare and NorthShore University HealthSystem. Bob believed in giving back to the community by volunteering at several non-profit agencies, including the Albany Park Community Center and the Skokie Public Library. Later, Bob met the second love of his life, Nancy Lloyd, and together they always 'Lived Life to the Fullest', traveling to some beautiful destinations, including Jamaica, Holland, St Lucia, Hawaii and Belize. And with Nancy, he learned to play tennis and one of their favorite annual trips was to New York for the US Open. A visitation will be held Monday, December 2, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL, from 3:00-8:00PM. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 3, at The First Presbyterian Church, 7551 Quick Ave. River Forest IL at 2:00PM, followed by a reception. Bob will be buried with his wife, Erin, at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Robert's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019