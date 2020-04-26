|
Robert Zall, 97, beloved son of the late Julius and Rose Zall; loving husband and best friend of the late Betty Zall, née Adler; devoted father of Linda (Alan) Zeichner, Julie (Bruce) Marquette, and Larry (Pam) Zall; proud grandfather of Jennifer (Kevin) Ball, Stacey (Jon) Bingaman, Lauren (Jon) Bowne, and Lindsey (Brian) Agolia; treasured great-grandfather of Maddie, Emmett, Ryder, Leyton, Ben, Sam, Theador Robert, Eloise, and Elliot; dear brother of the late Helen (the late Albert) Abraham. Robert was an extremely generous, kind, and caring indivdual. He was unique, special, and a great example to many. He always took an interest in others. He loved people, loved life, and possessed a great joy for living life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . Due to current circumstances, a private service was held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020