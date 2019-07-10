|
Robert Zenisek, 89 of Racine, WI passed away on June 3, 2019. Robert and his loving late wife Marty enjoyed a full and wonderful life together, visiting 60 countries as well as making their homes in Champaign, Berwyn, Riverside, Milan-Italy, Connecticut, California, Virginia and Texas. They relocated to Racine to be near their only daughter Diane (Jorge) Garces and grandchildren Karla, Kristina, Jason and Luis. survived by sisters Catherine and Dorothy Zenisek and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 14 from 11:30 a.m. with services at Noon at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. Funeral info 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019