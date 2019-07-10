Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ZENISEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ZENISEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT ZENISEK Obituary
Robert Zenisek, 89 of Racine, WI passed away on June 3, 2019. Robert and his loving late wife Marty enjoyed a full and wonderful life together, visiting 60 countries as well as making their homes in Champaign, Berwyn, Riverside, Milan-Italy, Connecticut, California, Virginia and Texas. They relocated to Racine to be near their only daughter Diane (Jorge) Garces and grandchildren Karla, Kristina, Jason and Luis. survived by sisters Catherine and Dorothy Zenisek and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 14 from 11:30 a.m. with services at Noon at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. Funeral info 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
Download Now