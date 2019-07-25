|
Robert Ziman formerly of Butler, PA and New Castle, PA. Beloved husband of Rita, nee Mandell. Loving father of Penny (Paul) Markey and Nancy (Brian) Younger. Devoted grandfather of Zachary (Erin) Markey and Joshua, Lindsey and Jeffrey Younger. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019