Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
The Westlawn Cemetery Chapel
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge , IL
Roberta A. Fein

Roberta A. Fein, nee Tiersky. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Fein and the late Bert Caplan. Loving mother of Michael Caplan and the late Randall (Robyn) Caplan. Adored Bubbe of Alana (Zachary) Charnofsky and Kara (Matthew) Graber, and great grandchildren Noa, Zev and Ezra. Dear Sister of Martin (Ethel) Tiersky. Services Wednesday 2PM at The Westlawn Cemetery Chapel, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge In lieu of flowers a donation to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
