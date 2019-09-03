|
Roberta "Bobbie" Lerman, née Reznick, 85. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Lerman and the late Earl Rosenstein; devoted mother of Charles Lerman, Arla (John) Unwin, and Lisa (Gerald) McCulloh; cherished grandmother of Michael (Victoria) Lerman, Kevin (fiancée Carmen Isaura Rodriguez) Lerman, Steven (Chelsie) Lerman, Cameron Unwin, and Veronica and Natalie McCulloh; proud great-grandmother of Nathan, Avrie, and Julian; dear sister of Mimi (Wayne) Peters and the late Boris and John Reznick; loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; will be deeply missed by a multitude of close cousins and friends. Bobbie had a beautiful singing voice which she lent to many choirs, secular and religious. She was a former member of Congregation B'nai Emunah and current member of Congregation Beth Shalom. Funeral service Weds, Sept. 4, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org, or the , . For info: 847-256-5700.
