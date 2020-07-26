We are deeply sorry for the loss of our cousin Roberta Levy and offer our condolences to the family. She loved you all deeply and was so proud her grand children and great grandson. We spent many days and evenings together in Lake Geneva. It was a blessing to discover we had a cousin right down the Lake. She had a feisty, independent streak and we had countless dinner table discussions about Family History, Animal Intelligence, and the state of the world. We often disagreed but the glue that held us together was our love of place, the aforementioned Lake Geneva, Love of Family, and Deep Appreciation of Art. Bobby was a true artist. Her paintings were wonderful and her creative loving spirit was enormous! We shall miss her! We had many good times. We share in you loss and sadness at the passing of this strong, remarkable woman.

Much Love, Arthur & Mariann Pancoe

