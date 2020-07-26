1/1
Roberta A. Levy
Roberta A. "Bobbie" Levy, age 81, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease; beloved mother of Jan (Scott) McClure, Steven (Lisa) Levy, and Sharon (Richard) Rosenthal; beloved grandmother of Daniel, Julia, and Sarah McClure; Matthew, Rachel, Kevin and the late Faith Levy; Andrew, Jason, and Brendan Rosenthal; and beloved great-grandmother of Bradley and Jaxx; dear sister of the late Ronald Kamen; and beloved daughter of the late Herbert and Gladys Kamen. The family would like to thank the caring staffs of The Northbrook Inn and Accord Hospice for their committed and compassionate care. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org. Private family services have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
We are deeply sorry for the loss of our cousin Roberta Levy and offer our condolences to the family. She loved you all deeply and was so proud her grand children and great grandson. We spent many days and evenings together in Lake Geneva. It was a blessing to discover we had a cousin right down the Lake. She had a feisty, independent streak and we had countless dinner table discussions about Family History, Animal Intelligence, and the state of the world. We often disagreed but the glue that held us together was our love of place, the aforementioned Lake Geneva, Love of Family, and Deep Appreciation of Art. Bobby was a true artist. Her paintings were wonderful and her creative loving spirit was enormous! We shall miss her! We had many good times. We share in you loss and sadness at the passing of this strong, remarkable woman.
Much Love, Arthur & Mariann Pancoe
Arthur & Mariann Pancoe
Family
