Fruth , Roberta Ann Roberta Ann Fruth, nee McCabe, Ph.D, RN, FAAN (9/22/1949 - 6/12/2019). I'm sorry I can't tell you this story in person. If you are reading this, you know I grew up in Lebanon, IL where I built the foundations of my life under the loving guidance of Robert McCabe (dec.) and Anna Mae Schomaker (dec.), and with my siblings: Tom (dec), Bob, Ed, Mary and Elizabeth Raleigh (Thomas) , who all brought me joy, challenges and many memories. I earned my degrees at Belleville Area College (ADN), St. Louis University (BSN), Rush University (MSN), University of Illinois at Chicago (Ph.D), and once again Universty of Illinois at Chicago (MSPSL). As you can tell, education became a guiding tenant of my life. THe other was my lifelong passion for nursing and patient care. Until my last days, I was still working to help improve the quality of patient care and safety where I could. My life grew tenfold when I married my wonderful husband, Steve (1972) and we moved to Chicago, IL. Steve gave me my three fantastic children: Matthew Fruth (Erin), David Fruth and Susan Fruth (Craig KIdwell). My grandchildren, Maggie and Kate, are the smartest, funniest and most lovable in the world and brought me such joy! I was extraordinarily fortunate to have travled the world over-from Canada and Chile to Saudi Arabia and Sinapore-but I always liked home best. I am thankful for the wonderful years I had full of adventures with my dear friends and family. "I am now going to my place and I will greet you there. Have fun along your way". I sure did! In lieu of flowers donations in Roberta's name to LMM Food Pantry, 1088 E. Dee, Lebanon, IL 62254 or to Sarah's Inn, 309 Harrison St. Oak Park, IL 60304 or the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl, Chicago 60632. Visitation Sunday, June 16th, 3:00 to 8:00 pm at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 6938 W, North Ave (3 blks east of Harlem) Chicago. Funeral Monday 8:30 am at the Funeral Home for prayers at 9:15 am to Ascension Church in Oak Park for Mass at 10:00 am.. The final interment will be private. Info: 708/848-6661 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019