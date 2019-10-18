|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" Ann Olp, 91, of Lisle, and formerly of Downers Grove, Illinois: wife for 69 years of Robert H Olp, mother of David Olp (deceased), Thomas Olp (Ellen), Theresa McDonald (Kevin), Rosemary Case (John), Kathy Carqueville, Amy Miller (Greg), Debra Gillespie (Chris), Daniel Olp (Celeste), Rebecca Hughes, Kenneth Olp (Libby), Gordon Olp, 32 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren. Roberta was the President of Connor-Winfield Corporation, Aurora, IL, for many years, retiring at age 88. She was active in her church, was an avid letter writer and journalist. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 4-8pm at Toon Funeral Home in Downers Grove. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10 am at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, Downers Grove. Memorials may be made to Thomas More Society, 309 W. Washington St. Ste 1250, Chicago, IL 60606. www.Thomasmoresociety.org. For information: www.toonfuneralhome OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019