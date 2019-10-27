|
Roberta B. Larsen "Bobbi". Beloved wife of the late Gerald R. "Jerry". Loving mother of Julianne (Erik) Larsen Hedlund and Scott (Mary) Larsen. Devoted grandmother of Madeline, August, Cora and Noelle Hedlund, Gavin and Emery Larsen. Dear sister of the late Roger Polidori. Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2-5 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Cradle, 2049 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201, www.cradle.org. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019