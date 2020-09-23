Roberta D. Sullivan, age 80, of Forest Park, formerly of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Thomas E.; loving mother of Maura (Paul) Priem; cherished grandmother of Thomas, Jack and Paul Priem; dear baby sister of Norene "Bliss" Gillespie, Mary Eileen "Bunny" Mullins and the late Jack (the late Lois) Dougherty; fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt (aka "Aunt Bobbie", "Tante", and "Tia") of many, many nieces and nephews (blood and "adopted"); dear cousin and niece to many; devoted daughter of the late John and Nora Dougherty. Retired Chicago Public School Teacher…Graduate of St. Luke's, Trinity High School and Rosary College. Bobbie loved family, friends, music, travel (esp. Puerto Vallarta), reading, dinners with the "Pot-Luckers", musicals, Blackhawks hockey, slide shows, playing canasta, Lily Lake, margaritas and a good laugh. Thanks to the village of family, friends and caregivers that provided support, friendship, entertainment and distractions for Bobbie over the past few years, esp. the staff of Brookdale and Brookdale Hospice of Oak Park, and her in-home end-of-life caregivers, Pam W. and Anna W. Family and friends will gather at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park on Friday September 25th at 10 a.m. for a procession to All Saints Cemetery for a committal service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thomas E. Sullivan Scholarship Gift Fund, c/o Fidelity Charitable Investments, 920 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302 or Just Live (justliveinc.org
) are appreciated. "A little song. A little dance. A little seltzer down your pants." Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
or 708-383-3191.