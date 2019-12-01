|
Roberta E. Locascio, 80, longtime resident of Park Ridge, beloved wife of George, loving mother of Robert (Christine Colon), David (Victoria), James (Margaret) and Julie Locascio, proud grandmother of Lauren, Alexis, Jackson Joseph, Spencer, Gwendolyn and Sara, dear sister of Patricia (Maurice) Breunig and the late William Bernahl. Private interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. A mass of the resurrection and a celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Memorial gifts may be directed to . Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019