Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
Roberta Locascio
Roberta E. Locascio


1939 - 2019
Roberta E. Locascio Obituary
Roberta E. Locascio, 80, longtime resident of Park Ridge, beloved wife of George, loving mother of Robert (Christine Colon), David (Victoria), James (Margaret) and Julie Locascio, proud grandmother of Lauren, Alexis, Jackson Joseph, Spencer, Gwendolyn and Sara, dear sister of Patricia (Maurice) Breunig and the late William Bernahl. Private interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles.  A mass of the resurrection and a celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Memorial gifts may be directed to . Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
