Roberta Hope Giolli, CPA, nee Solomon, age 59 of Buffalo Grove, Administrator, Home Health Care for Northwest Community Hospital; beloved wife and best friend for 28 years of George Giolli II; loving mother of Jason and Lauren Giolli; devoted daughter of Gwen and the late Jack Solomon; dear sister of the late Jerald Solomon; cherished daughter-in-law of the late George, Sr. and the late Loretta Giolli; fond sister-in-law of Dino, Guy, and Laura Giolli; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Roberta's care and compassion has left an indelible mark on the lives she profoundly touched. The graveside service will be private. The service will be live streamed Thursday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Roberta's photo and scroll down to Service Details to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Alvin J. Leeb Cancer Research Fund at UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, www.cancer.ucla.edu/leeb
Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.