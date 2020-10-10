1/1
Roberta J. Arenz-Kaminski
On Oct. 3, 2020, Roberta J. "Bobbi" Arenz-Kaminski passed away at age 79 peacefully at her home in Oak Brook, IL. Bobbi was born on March 21, 1941 in Chicago, IL. She received her AA at College of DuPage, attended St. Anthony Hospital School of Nursing and received her BSN at Benedictine University. Bobbi worked for many years at MacNeal Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and the West Suburban Kidney Center. She was an active member of ANNA, NKFI, OTS, the Arthritis Foundation, PWCC, the St. Anthony Nurses Alumni, Catholic Nurses of Chicago and Ascension of our Lord Church. Bobbi was preceded in death by her mother Jeanette Marquardt, her step-father, Theodore Marquardt, her brother, Ronald Fuja, her first husband, Robert Arenz, her late husband, Robert Kaminski MD, and her son, Bruce Arenz. She is survived by her children, Edward, Timothy and Robert Arenz, and her grandchildren, Jessica and Taylor Arenz. Memorial visitation will be held on Oct. 15, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at Toon Funeral Home located at 4920 Main St., Downers Grove, IL 60515. For further information, please visit www.toonfuneralhome.com, or call 630-968-0408.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Funeral services provided by
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 9, 2020
I have lost my very dear friend, Bobbi, and it is a tremendous loss. I first met Bobbi in Sept. 1959 when we started Nursing School. We went on to become very close, traveling together, sharing fun moments and many sad times, too. I will miss her. My deepest sympathy to Ed. Tim, Rob, Jessica and Taylor.
Vinnie
Vinnie Cink
Friend
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
