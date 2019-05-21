|
Bobbie Klein, nee Zimmerman, age 86; beloved wife of Marvin; loving mother of Sandra, Marsha (Mike) Holliday, and Burt (Kate); proud grandmother of Annalena, Monica, Evan, Michael, and Hannah; caring sister of Frank Zimmerman; devoted daughter of the late Marion and Emanuel Zimmerman; dear aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Service Wednesday 2PM in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum; 7801 W. Montrose Avenue; Norridge, where interment will follow. Contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, chicagobotanicgarden.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 21 to May 22, 2019