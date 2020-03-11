Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
Roberta J. Medlicott

Roberta J. Medlicott Obituary
Roberta J. Medlicott, nee Balkus. 76 years of age, at rest March 7, 2020. Proud lifelong resident of Berwyn. Loving wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Lisa (Edgar) Massini, Brian (Becky), Carl (Sue), Kim (Lew) Kortas and Robert Jr. (Mary) Medlicott. Grandmother of Kimberly, Adam, Ben, Charlie, Jack, Robert, Grace, Luna, Maria and Bobby. Sister of Randy (Jan), Ricky, Ronald (Donna) Balkus and the late Roseann Lewis. Best friend of Sharmay Buck. She enjoyed late night gatherings with her friends and neighbors. Services are Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:00 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, March 12th from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
