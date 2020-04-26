Home

Roberta Jean Bakal

Roberta Jean Bakal Obituary
Roberta Jean Bakal, nee Karch, age 89. Beloved wife of Robert Bakal; devoted mother of Robin (Lenny) Soffer, Barry (Sheri) and Mark (Mary) Bakal; cherished grandmother of Michael (Rachelli), Andrew, and Leah Soffer, Brian Bakal, Barry (Melissa), and Adam (Rachel) Glass, Ashley, Scott, Ellen, and Erin Bakal; adoring great grandmother of Amiel, Talia, Blake, and Madden. Due to the current health crisis, services and interment are private. Remembrances may be made to the . Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
