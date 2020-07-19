Age 89, passed away on June 25, 2020. Married 58 years to the late Thomas V. St. Leger; loving mother of Manette (Michael) Lill, Todd and Richard St. Leger. Beloved "Grandma Bobbie" of Joshua Lill.
Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago, IL at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment private. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be visitation. A luncheon celebrating Bobbie's life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Have Dreams and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For condolences see www.ruxfuneralhome.com