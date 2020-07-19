1/
Roberta Joan (Rux) St. Leger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, passed away on June 25, 2020. Married 58 years to the late Thomas V. St. Leger; loving mother of Manette (Michael) Lill, Todd and Richard St. Leger. Beloved "Grandma Bobbie" of Joshua Lill.

Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago, IL at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment private. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be visitation. A luncheon celebrating Bobbie's life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Have Dreams and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For condolences see www.ruxfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved