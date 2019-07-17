|
Roberta Joy Halperin Shraiberg, nee Ingram, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Mark (Michele) Halperin and Jodi (Jeffrey) Brown; cherished grandmother of Beri Cohen, Mardi Fiorenza, Joey Halperin, Brian and Jamie Brown and great-grandchildren Noam, Noi and Ahava; devoted daughter of the late Martin Ingram, Rosemarie and Jack Rubin; dear sister of the late Martin (survived by Rosalyn) Rubin; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside services Thursday 11 am at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or
www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019