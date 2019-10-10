Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Roberta L. Noonan


1933 - 2019
Roberta L. Noonan Obituary
(nee Lamneck) "Bobbie Noonan" May 1, 1933 – October 6, 2019.

Beloved wife of Joseph G. Noonan. Devoted mother of Jim (Tina) Noonan, Kathy (Bob) Riddell, Mike (Cindy) Noonan, Pat (Matt) Arena, Mary (late James) (late Fred Beyer) Karstens, Nora (Jim) Ferrill, and Fr. Joe T. Noonan. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Anna) Noonan, Beth (Chris) Goepfert, Bobby (Chelsey) Riddell, Paul Noonan, Dianna Noonan, Katie (Jorge) Lopez, Joe Karstens, Joe Noonan, Nicki (Joel Cornelius) Noonan, Aimee Karstens, Jamie (Ross) Witte, Carly Ferrill, Chris Noonan, Adam Karstens, Cathy Ferrill, Maria Karstens, Hannah Ferrill, Sarah Karstens, Rachel Noonan, the late Kristine Noonan, and the late John Ferrill. Proud great-grandmother of Michael, Kyra and Ryan Noonan, Gentry, Blaine, and Kessler Riddell, Leah and Roman Lopez, and Baby Witte. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Nellie Lamneck. Adored sister of Patricia (late Richard) Pfendler, William (Donna) Lamneck, Ronald (Juanita) Lamneck, and Martin (Robin) Lamneck. Precious aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Noonan Elementary Academy, 19131 Henry Dr., Mokena, IL 60448 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
