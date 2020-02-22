|
Roberta M. Silbar nee Winett, 83. Beloved wife of Merton Silbar. Loving mother of Steve (Julie) Silbar, Dave (Jill) Silbar and the late Gary (Karen) Silbar. Proud grandmother of Grant (Kelsey) Silbar, Becca, Maddy, Jake, Max, Emma, Reagan and Faith Silbar. Dear sister of Sam (Sue) Winett and sister-in-law of Arlene (Harvey) Loochtan. Memorial service Sunday 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.cancerwellness.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020