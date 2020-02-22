Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822

Roberta M. Silbar

Add a Memory
Roberta M. Silbar Obituary
Roberta M. Silbar nee Winett, 83. Beloved wife of Merton Silbar. Loving mother of Steve (Julie) Silbar, Dave (Jill) Silbar and the late Gary (Karen) Silbar. Proud grandmother of Grant (Kelsey) Silbar, Becca, Maddy, Jake, Max, Emma, Reagan and Faith Silbar. Dear sister of Sam (Sue) Winett and sister-in-law of Arlene (Harvey) Loochtan. Memorial service Sunday 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.cancerwellness.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now