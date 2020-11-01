1/
Roberta Mallory
1939 - 2020
Roberta Mallory passed away on October 19, 2020, from COPD. She had 4 children: Harry; Michael; Dan; and Jennifer (Eric). Roberta, born on November 11, 1939 to Frances and Ralph O'Neil. She has 5 grandchildren: Michael Mallory (Jason Menken);Danny Dubow (Keti);Mark Dubow (Brittany); Thomas Mallory, and Nicki Dahlem. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harry Mallory, and her son, Michael Mallory (2019). We will miss you. Where ever you are, there's a cat on your lap and the Bear's game is on. A Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Paul on the Cross in Park Ridge on May 29th 2021 at 10 am.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14, 2020.
October 28, 2020
God Love You, Roberta and Michael. May you both rest in the peace of the Lord. Peace, Monica
Monica O'Toole
