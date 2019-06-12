Home

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Roberta Mary Reinhold


1932 - 2019
Roberta Mary Reinhold Obituary
Roberta Mary Reinhold, 87, of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Reinhold; loving mother of Charleen (Jack Tibbetts) Reinhold, Patricia (Keith) Kolvitz, Rosemarie Fern, Charles M. Reinhold, Jr., and Renee (Matt) Burns; cherished grandmother of Cecilia (Ryan), Margaret, Joseph (Kristyne), Hannah, Jay, Erin, Alyssa, Anna Grace, Lorna, and Martin; dear great grandmother of Penelope, Tyler and Joanna; fond sister of the late Rosemary (late Tom) Friel and late Katherine (late Jack) Wandall; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is this Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9:00 am until the time of the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 North Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
