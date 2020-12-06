1/1
Roberta Olshansky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta "Bobby" Olshansky, nee Hankes, age 79, of Glencoe, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family; beloved wife for 42 years of the late Melvin A. Olshansky; loving mother of Michael (Annika) Olshansky and David (Amy) Olshansky; adored grandma of Anna, Isabel, Maxwell and Jackson; devoted daughter of the late Bob and the late Marie Hankes; cherished sister of Mary Ann (Jim) Lindquist, Bill (Mimi) Hankes, Jim (Debbie) Hankes, and the late John (Brenda) Hankes and the late Kathleen Hankes; dear sister-in-law of Fay (late Frank) Katlin and the late Harold (Sheila) Olshansky; treasured aunt and friend to many. In 1954, Bobby graduated from Mount Mary University, in Milwaukee, WI. Then became a registered dietitian after earning her degree in dietetics from Baylor University. Bobby was extremely philanthropic, she was involved in numerous charitable causes. The graveside service will be private. The service will be Zoomed Tuesday, 1:00 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Bobby's photo and scroll down to Service Details to register for the Zoom link. The Zoom will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Roberta always brought a heart warming smile every time I would see her. She was a beautiful, kind, giving, spirited and generous lady! We will miss her deeply. May the fond memories and stories console you all during this difficult time. Rest in Peace Roberta.
Linda W Campbell
Friend
December 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Judy Foyer Phillips
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved