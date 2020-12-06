Roberta "Bobby" Olshansky, nee Hankes, age 79, of Glencoe, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family; beloved wife for 42 years of the late Melvin A. Olshansky; loving mother of Michael (Annika) Olshansky and David (Amy) Olshansky; adored grandma of Anna, Isabel, Maxwell and Jackson; devoted daughter of the late Bob and the late Marie Hankes; cherished sister of Mary Ann (Jim) Lindquist, Bill (Mimi) Hankes, Jim (Debbie) Hankes, and the late John (Brenda) Hankes and the late Kathleen Hankes; dear sister-in-law of Fay (late Frank) Katlin and the late Harold (Sheila) Olshansky; treasured aunt and friend to many. In 1954, Bobby graduated from Mount Mary University, in Milwaukee, WI. Then became a registered dietitian after earning her degree in dietetics from Baylor University. Bobby was extremely philanthropic, she was involved in numerous charitable causes. The graveside service will be private. The service will be Zoomed Tuesday, 1:00 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Bobby's photo and scroll down to Service Details to register for the Zoom link. The Zoom will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.