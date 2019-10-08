|
|
ROBERTA R. WOOTTON
Roberta Wootton nee Winandy, 79, passed peacefully October 2, 2019. Loving mother of Clayton Wootton and Debbie (Robert) Thompson and dear grandmother of Andy Thompson.
A graduate of Immaculata High School in Chicago.
She was preceded in death by parents Valentine and Frieda Winandy and survived by brothers and sisters Mary Ann (Richard) Flaiz, Johnny (Judy) Winandy, Janet (Willard) Meyer and James Winandy, and nieces and nephews. May she Rest In Peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roberta R. Wootton Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wootton Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019