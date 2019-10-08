Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Wootton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta R. Wootton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta R. Wootton Obituary
ROBERTA R. WOOTTON

Roberta Wootton nee Winandy, 79, passed peacefully October 2, 2019. Loving mother of Clayton Wootton and Debbie (Robert) Thompson and dear grandmother of Andy Thompson.

A graduate of Immaculata High School in Chicago.

She was preceded in death by parents Valentine and Frieda Winandy and survived by brothers and sisters Mary Ann (Richard) Flaiz, Johnny (Judy) Winandy, Janet (Willard) Meyer and James Winandy, and nieces and nephews. May she Rest In Peace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roberta R. Wootton Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wootton Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now