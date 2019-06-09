Home

Roberta "Bobbie" Raymond

Roberta "Bobbie" Raymond Obituary
Roberta "Bobbie" Raymond, 80, of Oak Park; beloved wife of Richard Larson; loving mother of Charles Raymond; cherished grandmother of Trevor William Raymond; adored and admired friend of many. Bobbie was a pioneer and leader. Memorial Service Wednesday, June 12th, 10 a.m. at Arts Center of Oak Park, 200 N. Oak Park Ave. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oak Park Regional Housing Center, Roberta L. Raymond Scholarship Fund c/o Oak Park River Forest Community Foundation, or Oak Park Art League are appreciated. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
