Roberta "Bobbi" Steiner, nee Fisher, 79, of Deerfield, IL passed away on November 15, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Benjamin, their three daughters, Sari, Elyse, and Wendy, three grandchildren, Nathan, Carter, and Freya, her sister, C. Nancy Fisher, brother, Steven Fisher, and sister-in-law, Mimi Fisher. Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Isadore and Eve Fisher. She loved travelling, baking, learning, volunteering, shopping, and, most of all, spending time with her life-long friends and family. A private ceremony is planned. Donations can be made in her memory to Center for Enriched Living or Glenkirk. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com