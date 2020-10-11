Roberta Sue Metz, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, passed away on October 2, 2020. Born in Chicago on February 7, 1935 she was the third child and only girl of her beloved parents John Anthony Metz and Roberta May Harkins Metz. Her three brothers: John Francis, Robert Harkins, and Gerald Roger Metz also predeceased her. A life-long practicing Roman Catholic, Roberta Sue had been educated in their schools through and inclusive of her Masters Degree from Loyola University in Chicago. Using this fine education, Miss Metz as she was known to her students, dedicated her professional career of 34 years to the education of the city's children in the Chicago Public Schools. Joining her family's four generations of educators, in 1956, Miss Metz served all areas of the city until her resignation in 1991. Her first assignment was in Englewood followed by "Pill Hill" on the South Side. During the turbulent years of 1966-1973, she was chosen to work on the District Superintendent's Staff to quell disturbances on the Southeast Side of Chicago, which encompassed the Steel Mills. She assisted in setting up in 1966, programs of Head Start and Special Education, whose federal funding had just enabled these programs. In 1973, she assumed the Assistant Principal's duties of Ebinger Elementary where she remained until her early resignation 18 years later. Her principals Certificate went unused due to her family responsibilities and illnesses. But these also led to her early departure from the schools to her chosen land of tranquility and unbelievable beauty, Arkansas. Miss Metz then designed and built the home of her dreams on a ridge facing South with three big picture windows highlighting the magnificent view of the valleys and mountains in the distance. This experience also brought adventure because the men employed to bring this to fruition in 1994 had never worked to make a home handicapped accessible per ADA standards, nor had they ever worked for a woman! Many hysterical stories resulted. A member of Delta Kappa Gamma since 1976, an honorary educator's organization, Miss Metz served as President of the Hot Springs Village Women's Club. She enjoyed her 25 plus years of activities on the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 10483, the All Saints Guild of Scared Heart, the Historic Preservation Alliance of Arkansas, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, plus her many years of bridge play at the Duplicate tables of the Woodlands. Miss Metz thanked her two cardiologists Dr. Scott Beau of Arkansas Heart Hospital and Dr. Jeffery Tauth of Hot Springs who pulled her through so many very serious heart problems since 2011 and extended her life unbelievably! Thanks also to Father Bill Elser, Deacon Bernie Bauer and Jane Kearby of Scared Heart Parish who consistently and patiently attended her spiritually. Many thanks are given to Rick and Pat Goss, ushers whose valet service was given for the cars of handicapped enabling her to get to church on Sundays! All gave so willingly and courteously that it kept life sweet. Many plaudits now belong to Bonnie Williams of Superior Health Services whose assistance over the last years has been unsurpassed. Visitation will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Interment will be in the Metz family plot in All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Survivors include Cousins, Lawrence John Metz and Barbara Kelley who await her permanent return to the Chicago area. The accomplishments of her younger cousins Larry J., Timothy, Martin, John Robert (also her godson), spouses and the children "the Ten Little Metzes" gave Roberta Sue much pleasure, pride and hope for the future. Donations will be well received by the Boys Town Village, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010. Laird Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com