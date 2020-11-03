1/
Robin Ann Price-Becker
Robin Ann Price-Becker, age 54, passed away on November 1, 2020. Robin was the beloved wife of Thomas for 24 wonderful years; loving mother of Zachary and Bradley Becker; dearest daughter of the late Wanda Gross and the late Edward Price; cherished sister of Scott, Donna and the late Jay "Bird" Homann; fond aunt of Gretchen (Ash) Cook and Rachel (Eric) Mattox, and she was a proud and loving owner to her dog Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org would be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Monica Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:30 a.m. The interment will be private. For more information and Covid-19 protocols www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
NOV
5
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Monica Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
