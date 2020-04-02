Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Robin Fuchs, 69. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Lorraine; loving sister of James Fuchs and Alison King; cherished aunt of Katherine and Joseph King; caring cousin of Jason Prager, Deborah (Frank) Hannamann, and Robert (Marianne) Prager. Robin was a talented pianist who attended lessons at Northwestern University. She was a legal assistant, working at Fuchs & Roselli, Ltd. for many years. Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, or the Northwestern University Bienen School of Music, www.music.northwestern.edu/donate. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020
