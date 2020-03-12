|
Robin Glover Tucker, age 88, of Evanston, IL passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, International Women's Day just before the full moon in San Jose, Costa Rica. Beloved mother of John (Sally W.), Jennifer (Tom Herman), Sarah (Carlos Melendez), Polly (Dario Euraque). Proud step-mother of Katie Tucker Trippi, Cynthia Tucker, Laura Tucker (Peter Giangreco) and Michael Tucker. Dear sister of Fritz (Joan) Glover, David (Margaret Dee) Glover, Albert (Barb) Glover. Sweet Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held July in Evanston. Memorial donations are being accepted in lieu of flowers to the MIKVA Challenge https://mikvachallenge.org/donate/ Evanston Scholars https://www.evanstonscholars.org/donate.html
