Sunrise July 2, 1932 – Sunset April 16, 2019 Robinson Lawrence Casey, age 87, was born July 2, 1932 in Highland Park, Michigan. Lawrence, also known as "Larry" was the 5th of 10 children born to Sam and Hattie Lee (Robinson) Casey. Larry was educated in the Highland Park School System and later attended Wayne State University. Larry considered himself fortunate to have a career that showcased both his love for sports and writing. He began his career as a reporter for the Detroit Free Press and the Michigan Chronicle, pen name Larry Casey. The opportunity to cover the 1966 NBA expansion Chicago Bulls brought Larry, wife and three children to Chicago, writing for the Chicago Defender and Chicago Today. He later joined the Chicago Tribune where he retired as a Sports Editor. Larry travelled extensively covering the Chicago Bulls and local high school football and had the honor of being inducted into the Chicago Public League Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1954-56 with the 6912th Radio Squadron Mobile (Landsberg, Germany) as a Personnel Specialist. One of the joys of his travels was a going back to Germany in 2007, for a reunion trip with his Air Force buddies.In the summer of 1949, Larry met Barbara A. Walker of Detroit, MI who became the love of his life. When Larry returned from his military service, he and Barbara were married on August 17th, 1957. The two enjoyed almost 54 years of marriage - their love spanning over 62 years. Their union produced four children: Robin, Michael, Kenneth and Deborah. Larry started attending Third Baptist Church of Chicago with his wife Barbara and began singing in the Men's Choir and participating with the Sociable Seniors and Retirees Auxiliary where he absolutely loved to travel and go to local events. Larry even volunteered with the Foster Grandparent's Program, a community collaboration between the church and the local school system in the Chicago metropolitan area. Larry could often be seen after service enjoying ice cream, taking photos and shooting the breeze in the fellowship hall.Larry had many hobbies. He spent hours assembling puzzles, taking his glasses on and off to fill in crosswords, and oh the many trips to the store to get his tootsie rolls! He loved to take photos and later turn the living room into his photo shop work space, spending hours clicking, cutting, clipping, cropping – creating his photos and scrapbooking masterpieces. Consider yourself lucky if you've been cropped! Larry was also a Bar-B-Que connoisseur and his BBQ sauce was the talk of the town. Larry loved Jazz and had an extensive record collection to prove it. He could always be found in the midst of a "heavy debate" while enjoying a cold Miller! One of his greatest achievements was home ownership of his beloved corner house on 93rd & Loomis Street which gave family and friends many years of laughter, good food and fond memories. Larry transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019. Preceded in death, his parents Sam and Hattie Casey, his beloved wife Barbara A. Casey, daughter Robin Marie Casey; and siblings Pauline, Madeline, James, Leroy, Robert, Alvin, Jesse, Geraldine and Edwin. Left to live out his legacy are his children: Angela Carter-Gaines of Houston, TX, Michael Casey of Chicago, IL, Kenneth (Nadene) Casey of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Deborah Casey Walsh of Memphis, TN; sisters-in-law: Jacqueline Jackson and Dorothy Casey of Detroit MI, Janie Walker of Las Vegas, NV, brother-in-law Fred Crawford of Holly, MI; grandchildren: Monet Casey, Anthony II and Andrew Gaines, Paige, Brittany and Tahj Walsh; great grandchildren: Aubrey and Anthony Gaines III, Myla, Levi and Leah Thompson, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.