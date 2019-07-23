|
|
Robyn L. Reed (née Zeidman) 62 of Cape Haze, FL died on July 18th, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Reed; loving mother of Marcy (Kevin) Garrison and step mother of Angel (Brent) Bowden, Drew Matalavage and Joy (Tommy) Boutin; devoted grandmother of Hunter, Alexis, Delaney, Cameron, Clayton, Noelle, Jozalyn, Gabriel, Colton, Matthew, and Aimie. Chapel service, Thursday July 25th, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Greater Illinois Chapter of the MS Society. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019