Rocco Angelo Smeriglio, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 11; loving husband of Elizabeth, nee Scarpelli, for 57 years. Cherished father of Joseph (Concetta), Rocco Jr. (Andrea), Chiara (late Christopher) Zelko; devoted grandfather of Nicholas, Michael, Francesca, Emilia, Rocco, Francesco, Joseph, Antonio; beloved son of the late Giuseppe and Chiara, nee Russo; loving brother of the late Frank (Grace), Rosaria (late Dario) Orlando and Margherita (late Gaetano) Anno; dear brother-in-law of the late Frank (Janet) Scarpelli, Joe (Louise, the late Carol) Scarpelli, Sylvia (Don) Pasier; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Papa was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved having the family at the house for Sunday pasta. He enjoyed sharing memories about his childhood in Italy, and returned to his childhood home with his family in 2003 and 2005. He seldom missed one of his grandchild's sporting events or music recitals. Rocco was a master tailor, working for many high-end clothing stores and was also the owner of Rocco's Custom Tailors. Rocco was the ultimate gentleman and always thought of others before himself. He was a member of Leyden Laurel Masonic Lodge and Medinah Shriners. Papa we love you more. Visitation Sunday July 14th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Monday, Friends and family to meet directly at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 320 S Washington St., Park Ridge, IL for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019