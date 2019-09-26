Home

Rocco Michael DiBartolo, age 55. Beloved husband of Joanne DiBartolo nee Karabetsos; loving father of Nicolas A. DiBartolo; beloved son of the late Fred and Clara DiBartolo nee Hernandez; dear brother of Mary Jo DiBartolo and Anna (James) Doherty; dear brother-in-law of Andy (Joanne) Karabetsos and Helen (Michael) O'Brien; fond uncle of Michael, Danny and William Doherty, Matthew and Christina Karabetsos, Danny Cozza, and Chloe O'Brien; loving cousin, nephew and friend to many. Family always came first for Rocco. One of his proudest moments was toasting his son's graduation from Indiana University. Rocco never missed an opportunity to celebrate holidays and milestones with all of his family. Many, many family members looked up to him and felt loved and supported by him always. Rocco was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls Championship runs and attending numerous Blackhawks, White Sox, and Cubs games with friends and family. Not only did Rocco enjoy watching sports, he also loved helping his son practice for baseball and playing in adult floor hockey and softball leagues with his friends. Rocco was a highly regarded tax professional. He rose to the rank of tax partner. Not only did he enjoy his work, but he also greatly enjoyed the close relationships he made and the opportunity to mentor others coming up in the field. Rocco will be terribly missed. Visitation Friday September 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Paul of the Cross church in Park Ridge, IL for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
