Rochelle "Ricki" Berko, nee Dolin, 76, beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Kelly Berko and Allison (Matthew) Zaner; cherished grandma of Brandon Zonsius, Emma Berko and Parker, Sawyer and Zoe Zaner; treasured daughter of the late Florence and Pete Dolin; dear sister of Ben (Jennifer) Dolin and sister-in-law of Alice (Stuart) Gershon; adored aunt, cousin and friend of many.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund ( www.juf.org ). Due to the pandemic, graveside service is private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com