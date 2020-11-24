Rochelle "Ricki" Berko, nee Dolin, 76, beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Kelly Berko and Allison (Matthew) Zaner; cherished grandma of Brandon Zonsius, Emma Berko and Parker, Sawyer and Zoe Zaner; treasured daughter of the late Florence and Pete Dolin; dear sister of Ben (Jennifer) Dolin and sister-in-law of Alice (Stuart) Gershon; adored aunt, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org
). Due to the pandemic, graveside service is private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.