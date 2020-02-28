|
Rochelle "Rocky" Cloch, age 89, beloved wife of the late Theodore "Ted" Cloch; loving mother of Howard Cloch and Linda (William) Nolan; cherished grandmother of Michelle (Brian) Zeglin, Kevin (Kari) Nolan and Ryan Nolan; doting great grandmother of Kaylee, Cody, Cameron and Benjamin; dear sister of Bernard (Helene) Miller; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Rocky had a passion for fire trucks, volunteering in the emergency room and keeping the family records. Graveside service Sun, March 1, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020