Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle Kramer

Add a Memory
Rochelle Kramer Obituary
Rochelle Nisson Kramer, nee Cokee, beloved wife of the late Nathan Nisson and the late Norman Kramer. Loving mother of Ronald (Sandra) Nisson, David (Lisa) Nisson and Pamela (James) Learner. Proud grandmother of Nicole (Michael) Segretto, Zachary, Hannah, Emily, Rachel, Eliza (Charlie) Marsh, Annabel, Drew, Jack and Amelia. Adoring great-grandmother of Siena. Dear sister of Jordan (Rhoda) Cokee, the late Rose (the late Hyman) Schwartz, Ruth (the late Nathan) Ramis and Harold Cokee. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Tuesday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the children's . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rochelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now