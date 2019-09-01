|
|
Rochelle Nisson Kramer, nee Cokee, beloved wife of the late Nathan Nisson and the late Norman Kramer. Loving mother of Ronald (Sandra) Nisson, David (Lisa) Nisson and Pamela (James) Learner. Proud grandmother of Nicole (Michael) Segretto, Zachary, Hannah, Emily, Rachel, Eliza (Charlie) Marsh, Annabel, Drew, Jack and Amelia. Adoring great-grandmother of Siena. Dear sister of Jordan (Rhoda) Cokee, the late Rose (the late Hyman) Schwartz, Ruth (the late Nathan) Ramis and Harold Cokee. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Tuesday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the children's . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019