Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery Chapel
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle London

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rochelle London Obituary
Rochelle London nee Friedman. Beloved wife of the late Irving London. Loving mother of Audrey (Robert) Block and Howard (Andrea) London. Cherished grandmother of Josh (Talia) and Jamie (Ralph). Proud great-grandmother of Siena and Jaden. Dear sister of the late Lillian (Sol) and Seymour and sister-in-law of the late Lois Friedman. Funeral service Thursday 11AM at Westlawn Cemetery Chapel, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Rochelle's late husband Irving, contributions to the American Brain Tumor Association would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rochelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now