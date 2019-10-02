|
Rochelle London nee Friedman. Beloved wife of the late Irving London. Loving mother of Audrey (Robert) Block and Howard (Andrea) London. Cherished grandmother of Josh (Talia) and Jamie (Ralph). Proud great-grandmother of Siena and Jaden. Dear sister of the late Lillian (Sol) and Seymour and sister-in-law of the late Lois Friedman. Funeral service Thursday 11AM at Westlawn Cemetery Chapel, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Rochelle's late husband Irving, contributions to the American Brain Tumor Association would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019