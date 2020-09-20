Rochelle T. Greco, nee Saviano; Beloved wife of the late Michael E. "Mickey" Greco; Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Saviano; Dear sister of the late Angelo Saviano, the late Dominick Saviano, the late Mary, the late Tony Saviano and the late Nicholas "Browny" Saviano; Dear aunt of Michael and Steve Romanowski and Angela Sargent; Loving great aunt to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 8:30 a.m to 11:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Chapel Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (630) 889-1700