Rochelle T. Greco
Rochelle T. Greco, nee Saviano; Beloved wife of the late Michael E. "Mickey" Greco; Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Saviano; Dear sister of the late Angelo Saviano, the late Dominick Saviano, the late Mary, the late Tony Saviano and the late Nicholas "Browny" Saviano; Dear aunt of Michael and Steve Romanowski and Angela Sargent; Loving great aunt to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 8:30 a.m to 11:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Chapel Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (630) 889-1700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
September 18, 2020
My aunt Rochelle was very kind to me through the years and a good friend. She lost her parents at a young age and was unable to have children but persevered by helping others during their trying times.. She made an impact on many lives. I will miss her.
Jeanette Saviano Bigler
Family
